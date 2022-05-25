Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

GEMD opened at GBX 60.40 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.81.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

