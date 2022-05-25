Berenberg Bank Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($74.47) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.18 ($72.53).

Shares of ETR HEI traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €52.54 ($55.89). 759,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.41 and its 200 day moving average is €58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.01 ($50.01) and a one year high of €76.98 ($81.89).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

