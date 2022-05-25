Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Sells C$36,000.00 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,358,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,169,021.48.
Peter Wilson Tagliamonte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 45,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$36,450.00.
BSX opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.52 million and a PE ratio of -23.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63.
About Belo Sun Mining (Get Rating)
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
See Also
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.