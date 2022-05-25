Bell Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.76. 32,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.15 and its 200-day moving average is $409.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

