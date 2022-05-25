Beacon Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $518,915.18 and approximately $8,280.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00094063 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000203 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.