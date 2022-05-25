Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.91) to €83.00 ($88.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €96.00 ($102.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 373,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.