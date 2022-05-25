Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.79

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $11.35. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 670,157 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

Bavarian Nordic A/S ( OTCMKTS:BVNRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

