Barrington Research Weighs in on Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $5.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.25 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $160.43 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

