Barrick Gold Co. to Issue None Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

