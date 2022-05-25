Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.46

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.46 and traded as low as $16.66. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 13,511 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.