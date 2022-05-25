Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.46

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.46 and traded as low as $16.66. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 13,511 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

