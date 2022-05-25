Bandel L. Carano Sells 3,370 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NPTN stock remained flat at $$15.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $807.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 275,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 181,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

