Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.38 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

AVYA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 61,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avaya by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 83,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Avaya by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

