AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $5,724,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.94.

Shares of AVB opened at $205.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.24. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.62 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

