Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.0% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.
In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
