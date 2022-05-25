Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.0% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day moving average of $222.29. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.18 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.