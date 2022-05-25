Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.03 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $3.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Autohome alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 20.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.