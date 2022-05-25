Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $346.28 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. Audius has a total market cap of $346.28 million and $52.95 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,097,658,974 coins and its circulating supply is 713,381,683 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

