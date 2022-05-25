Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.64

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.64 and traded as low as $29.13. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 5,347 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $103.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUBN)
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
