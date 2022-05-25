Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.64

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.64 and traded as low as $29.13. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 5,347 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $103.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.