Atlas Protocol Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $399,377.56 and $168,556.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

