Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 27,646 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,646 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.32% of Sally Beauty worth $27,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

