Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Invests $322,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $138.60. 1,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,540. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.31 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

