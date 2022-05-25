Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Acquires 282,637 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $30,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 12,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,808. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $3,475,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

