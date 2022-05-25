Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ATKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $97.74 on Friday. Atkore has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,470 shares of company stock worth $2,735,983. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Atkore by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Atkore by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

