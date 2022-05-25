Athena Gold (AHNR) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Athena Gold to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -12.49% -9.30% Athena Gold Competitors -114.62% -88.92% 0.18%

This table compares Athena Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A -$1.03 million -5.41 Athena Gold Competitors $1.65 billion $141.54 million -10,308.75

Athena Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Athena Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Athena Gold Competitors 930 3779 4101 115 2.38

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 55.91%. Given Athena Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athena Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Athena Gold peers beat Athena Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Athena Gold (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

