AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

