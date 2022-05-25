Assemble Protocol (ASM) Hits One Day Volume of $12.36 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 40.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.11 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,620.87 or 0.99991031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,443,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.