Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. 161,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Asana Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.