Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ARESF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 1,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

