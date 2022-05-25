Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 15,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,678,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Arrival alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.