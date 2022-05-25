Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 15,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,678,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
