ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,745.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $18,745.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,785.03 or 0.29655603 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00501093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008900 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

