Arko Corp. (ARKO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 15th

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ARKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,233,000 after acquiring an additional 215,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arko by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 163,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 452,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arko by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arko by 2,572.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

