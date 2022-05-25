Arko Corp. (ARKO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 15th

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,233,000 after acquiring an additional 215,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arko by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 163,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 452,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arko by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arko by 2,572.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.
Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
