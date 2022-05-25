Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 4.3%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $159.00 and last traded at $162.49. Approximately 7,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 825,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.84.

ARCH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.19%.

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 87.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

