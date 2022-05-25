Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.36. Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,449,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

