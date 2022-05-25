Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after buying an additional 150,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,139 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,385,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $723,394,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,324,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $644,124,000 after buying an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

