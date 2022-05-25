Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 63.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

