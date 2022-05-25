Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Castellan Group boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 45.5% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,936,000 after buying an additional 250,530 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

