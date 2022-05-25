Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

APPN stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.72. 6,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.43.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 839,818 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,064 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Appian by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Appian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

