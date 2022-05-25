Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

