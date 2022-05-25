Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $703,265.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00094446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00297318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

