Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,405 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.33% of AON worth $219,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AON by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AON by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.14. The stock had a trading volume of 767,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,274. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.86. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.