ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 775 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $21.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $721.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,141. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,029.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.56 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

