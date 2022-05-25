ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,528 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 3.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $97,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $925,967,000 after purchasing an additional 870,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.41. 123,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.