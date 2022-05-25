ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $59.66 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,991 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises approximately 2.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.40% of Qorvo worth $59,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,678. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

