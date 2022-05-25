ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $42.33 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,990 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $42,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 640,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,017,805. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 158.70 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

