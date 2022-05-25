Analyzing Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alvopetro Energy and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marathon Oil 1 3 9 1 2.71

Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Dividends

Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 64.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 44.79% 32.14% 23.56% Marathon Oil 35.01% 16.78% 10.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 4.85 $6.61 million $0.50 10.09 Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.63 $946.00 million $2.87 9.78

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Alvopetro Energy on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.