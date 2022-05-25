Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST):

5/17/2022 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

5/16/2022 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $181.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $216.00 to $225.00.

5/11/2022 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $210.00 to $220.00.

4/19/2022 – Nexstar Media Group is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Nexstar Media Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,801. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

