Analysts Set Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Price Target at $23.00

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

RLGY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RLGY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 119,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,096. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.47. Realogy has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,472,000 after buying an additional 592,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,067,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,156,000 after purchasing an additional 897,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,802,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,987,000 after buying an additional 345,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Realogy by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,227,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,888 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

