Analysts Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT at $158.00

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 17.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 12.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Copart by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,143,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,835,000 after acquiring an additional 387,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. Copart has a 52 week low of $105.41 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

