Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target at $80.58

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.79. 1,572,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

