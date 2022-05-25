Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $578.27

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $578.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $272.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.09. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $250.64 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

