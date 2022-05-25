Analysts Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) will post $53.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.84 million and the highest is $54.10 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $29.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $211.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.22 million to $211.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $248.83 million, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $261.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Smart Sand news, CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 28,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $93,508.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,247.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 21,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $70,633.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,008 shares of company stock valued at $578,172. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.26. 493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.12. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.